Tourists banned from waterfall at Kodiveri anicut after heavy rains

Following heavy rain in Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Nambiyur areas leading to flooding at Kodiveri anicut, the Water Resources Department has placed a ban on tourists from entering the waterfall here on Thursday.

The River Bhavani flows through the Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam taluks, and also through Kodiveri. Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water to enter the river at many points, resulting in the anicut receiving a large amount of water. As a safety measure, tourists were prohibited from visiting, and coracle operations were suspended for the entire day.

The district received a total rainfall of 701.90 mm with Gunderipallam receiving 124 mm rainfall. The rainfall recorded in other places were Gobichettipalayam 99.40 mm, Kodiveri 69 mm, Bhavanisagar 66.40 mm, Nambiyur and Sathyamangalam each 56 mm, Varattupallam 54.60 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 53.60 mm, Kavundapadi 32.40 mm, Ammapettai 26.80 mm and Talavadi 24.50 mm.