Tourists banned from entering Yercaud: Collector

As part of State government’s guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread, tourists have been banned from visiting Yercaud until further orders, District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release.

Mr. Raman said that the public have also been banned from visiting parks and museums here. Hotels, jewellery showrooms and other businesses can operate with 50% capacity till 9 p.m.

Temple festivals which has received permission from HR&CE department for conducting festivals can do so with crowd not more than 50 persons, including temple authorities and fresh permission would not be granted in present COVID-19 situation.

Interested hotels in cooperation with hospitals can set up COVID-19 care centres permission for which would be granted by health department following inspection.

On Sundays, full lockdown would be implemented and hotels would be permitted to operate between 6-10 a.m, 12-3 p.m and 6-9 p.m. Food delivery mobile application services alone would be allowed on that day. Only essential services would be available on Sundays, a release said.

Mr. Raman appealed to the public to extend cooperation for spread control efforts here and warned that stern action would be taken against violators.