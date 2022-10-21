Tourists banned at Kodiveri anicut in Erode

With 3,300 cusecs of surplus water being discharged from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani that resulted in flooding at Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from taking bath here on Friday.

At noon, the inflow into the reservoir stood at 4,100 cusecs while the discharge was 4,000 cusecs, including 700 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. As per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the reservoir was 102 feet for October and hence the entire inflow was discharged.

Due to rain, the anicut received copious inflow. As a safety measure, tourists were barred from taking bath.