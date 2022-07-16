Tourist washed away in the Nilgiris

A 25-year-old woman was washed away after she fell into the Sigurhalla stream along the Kalhatti slopes near Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Vineetha Choudhary, from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was staying at a private homestay-cum-resort along the Kalhatti ghat road with her friends. She had illegally entered the Kalhatti falls, which was barred to tourists on Saturday, and is believed to have fallen while she was taking pictures of herself. Fire and rescue service personnel are looking for her body, but said that the task remains difficult due to heavy rainfall in Udhagamandalam.

The district police and the district administration have also launched a probe into the resort where the group was staying to ascertain whether it had facilitated the group’s entry into the Kalhatti waterfall.