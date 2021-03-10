Tourist vehicle bursts into flames

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 March 2021 00:04 IST

Seven tourists from Karnataka had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames at the 18th hairpin bend along Kalhatti Ghat Road.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The police said the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine and radiator and stopped the car along the road, when the fire suddenly engulfed the vehicle. This is the seventh accident that has occurred along Kalhatti Ghat Road since it has been reopened for tourists last month.

