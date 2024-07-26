Tourist van gutted in Erode

A tourist van was completely destroyed in a fire at Veppampalayam, near Thindal, in Erode city on Friday.

The vehicle belonged to Bharathi (23) of Pungambadi at Rasampalayam village in Vellode.

On Friday morning, Bharathi was proceeding to Moolapalayam in the city to pick passengers to Salem. While at Veppampalayam, smoke emanated from the engine and the driver stopped the vehicle. Soon a fire broke out and it spread to the entire vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department was alerted and firefighters brought the fire under control in 30 minutes. But, the vehicle was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Erode Taluk police are inquiring.