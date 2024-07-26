GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourist van gutted in Erode

Published - July 26, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist van was completely destroyed in a fire at Veppampalayam, near Thindal, in Erode city on Friday.

The vehicle belonged to Bharathi (23) of Pungambadi at Rasampalayam village in Vellode.

On Friday morning, Bharathi was proceeding to Moolapalayam in the city to pick passengers to Salem. While at Veppampalayam, smoke emanated from the engine and the driver stopped the vehicle. Soon a fire broke out and it spread to the entire vehicle.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department was alerted and firefighters brought the fire under control in 30 minutes. But, the vehicle was completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Erode Taluk police are inquiring.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.