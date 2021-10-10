Tourist spots see increasing footfall

The change in climate has attracted more tourists to Yercaud hill station and other tourist attractions here. Tourist destinations have started seeing footfall to pre-COVID times.

The Horticulture Department operates six parks in the hill station which are the major attraction for tourists visiting Yercaud, besides the boathouse and the viewpoints.

The Anna Park, Lake Park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage garden saw decent footfall on Sunday.

A total of 2,453 persons visited the parks on Sunday and the parks cumulatively earned a collection of ₹80,000. The Yercaud boathouse was visited by over 2,000 persons on the day alone, improving the boathouse collections to pre-COVID level.

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, the closest picnic point for city dwellers is slowly recovering from the closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Families and children turned up in significant numbers at the zoo on Sunday. COVID-19 safety protocols where at place in the zoo to restrict interaction of the public with animals. Close to 1,500 persons visited the zoo on Sunday earning a collection of approximately ₹30,000.

The Forest Department has improved visitor amenities at the Annavari Muttal falls eco-tourism site, which was once a quaint site. The department has reintroduced motorboat services in the lake and the public have been permitted to bath at the falls. Over 1,000 persons visited the area on Sunday, earning a collection of ₹49,360.