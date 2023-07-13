Tourist spots in Yercaud will be upgraded at a cost of ₹10 crore, says Minister

July 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Thursday said that tourist spots in Yercaud will be upgraded at a cost of ₹10 crore.

The Minister inspected Tamil Nadu hotels at Mettur and Salem city.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran said that there was a demand to take over the maintenance of Mettur Dam Park from the Water Resources Department. “We will take further steps in this regard after getting a proposal from the department,” Mr. Ramachandran added.

“This year, we sanctioned ₹10 crore to upgrade tourist spots in Yercaud, including providing basic amenities. A floating restaurant will come up in Yercaud under public-private partnership model. The work is going on, and it will be completed in two months. The restaurant will have an air-conditioned hall with 100-seat capacity. Soon, similar floating restaurants will come up in Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam, and Coimbatore.,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on construction of buildings in hill areas, Mr. Ramachandran said that during the AIADMK regime, they brought stringent laws under the master plan that affected the livelihood of people living there. Ordinary people could not obtain permission to construct houses. In the Nilgiris district, over 15,000 buildings were constructed without permission. As these buildings were considered encroachments, local bodies could not collect taxes.

“So, we took up this issue with the ministry concerned to bring about a one-time settlement and to provide relaxation. We need laws, but they should not affect ordinary people,” Mr. Ramachandran added..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.