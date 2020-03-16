Tourist spots, cinemas closed in Erode district

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, four cinemas in Sathyamangalam Taluk and tourist spots in the district were closed for public till March 31.

Three cinema halls in Sathyamangalam and one theatre at Punjai Puliyampatti were closed while the Dam’s Park in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir and the Kodiveri anicut were also closed for public. The park and the anicut were under the control of the Public Works Department and boards were placed outside the spots informing the public on the closure. Taluks of Sathyamangalam, Talavadi and Anthiyur is bounded by Karnataka and vehicles enter the State mainly through Pulinjur, near Hasanur, and at Bargur. Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry are also spraying disinfectants on the vehicles at the two check posts to prevent outbreak of bird flu.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that despite there is no outbreak of COVID-19 and bird flu in the district, check posts were established at the inter-State borders and officials from the departments of Health, Revenue, Police and Transport continue to monitor the movement of vehicles and involve in spraying disinfectants. He asked people to avoid gathering in public places and added that preventive measures and awareness activities were being done at religious establishments. He also asked them not to believe in rumours and warned people against spreading false information.

Mr. Kathiravan said that isolation ward with all facilities have been established at the Government Perundurai Medical College and Hospital and asked people with fever, cough and other symptoms to immediately visit the nearest government hospital for diagnosis.