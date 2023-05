May 15, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A tourist helpline facility has been commissioned at the Tourism Office on Wenlock Road in Udhagamandalam. By dialling 0423-2443977 or Whatsapp 81226 -43533, the tourists could get information regarding room availability, parking lots and traffic diversion routes. The helpline will function from 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. till May 31.