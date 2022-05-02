With summer festival nearing, Nilgiris sees a surge in tourist arrivals

Tourist inflow has increased many folds in the Nilgiris district due to which there is traffic stagnation on roads leading to tourist spots in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

May 02, 2022 20:49 IST

With the summer festival nearing in the Nilgiris, tourist footfall has increased substantially, leading to huge crowd at the district’s major tourist spots since the end of last week.

The Fruit Show in Kotagiri on May 7 and 8 will be the first event of the summer festival. The main event, the 124 th Flower Show, will begin on May 20. However, tourists have already started thronging all the major parks and gardens in the district since last week, according to officials from the Department of Horticulture.

The officials said the average number of tourists to the Government Botanical Garden in the Nilgiris increased from around 3,000 during the weekdays to around 5,000.

“The numbers have further increased to more than 20,000 a day during the weekend, especially on Sunday, when around 21,000 people visited the garden,” said an official. The Horticulture Department is planning ahead for the summer festival season, with preparations already under way to decide the floral arrangements for the flower show.

R. Suntharalingam, a visitor from Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, said he and his family had decided to visit the Nilgiris to escape the extremely hot weather in his hometown.

The rise in tourist flow has led to a significant increase in the number of vehicles in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Kotagiri. Police presence has been strengthened in these towns and many traffic diversions are in place to avoid gridlock, especially during the peak hours in the evening.