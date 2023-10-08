October 08, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A private bus was completely burnt at Kallar on Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore district early on Sunday morning. The police said 52 students, three staff and two drivers were on the bus and all of them managed to come out before it was completely gutted.

According to the police, the students and staff from a private college at Rasipuram in Namakkal district came to Ooty for a tour on October 6. After visiting tourism spots, the bus left Ooty late on Saturday. One of the rear tyres caught fire as the bus reached Kallar around 12.30 a.m. The driver stopped the bus and all the students and staff alighted the bus. The fire soon spread to other parts of the bus, said the police. The Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after struggling for about an hour. The Mettupalayam police have registered a case.