Tourist ban comes into effect in Hogenakkal

With the water level at the Hogenakkal Falls steadily increasing, the district administration brought into effect a ban on tourist activity late on Tuesday. As of Tuesday evening, water level at the Falls stood at 21,000 cusecs and is expected to go up to 25,000 cusecs by Wednesday morning.

In a release, District Collector K. Shanthi said that the public have been forbidden from venturing into the river between Alambadi and Hogenakkal. The ban was brought a day after coracle operations were suspended on Monday.

Water levels are set to rise further with the opening of reservoirs in Karnataka letting out over 23,912 cusecs. Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir recorded an inflow of 25,933 cusecs from the earlier inflow of 19,202 cusecs. Similarly, water outflow from Kabini reservoir was recorded at 23,333 cusecs.

With the inflow into Cauvery increasing, Dharmapuri administration has also issued an advisory to the public living along low-lying areas by the river to not venture into the river.