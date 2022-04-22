Tourist areas in Kotagiri will be revamped, says Minister

Meeting held to make preparations for bicentenary celebrations in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris MP A. Raja, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran and the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith participating in the ‘Ooty 200’ meeting in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Meeting held to make preparations for bicentenary celebrations in the Nilgiris

As part of the bicentenary celebrations marking 200-years since the colonial exploration of the Nilgiris, maintenance and revamping works of tourist areas in Kotagiri will be undertaken, said Forest Minister K. Ramachandran here on Friday.

At a meeting organised in Udhagamandalam to make preparations to mark the bicentenary celebrations, Mr. Ramachandran said the Forest Department would spend ₹4 crore to clean and revamp the Catherine Falls in Kotagiri, while also turning the Quinshola area into a tourist spot. The State government had allocated ₹10 crore for various events to be conducted on the occasion, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran said the government expected around 30 lakh tourists to visit the Nilgiris during the summer festival season.

The Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, who was also part of the meeting, stated that various government departments in the Nilgiris would undertake development works throughout the year as part of the celebrations. He said a new space would be created to celebrate John Sullivan’s legacy in the Nilgiris and added that the colonial buildings would be renovated and maintained.

Attempts are also being made to organise cultural events featuring the tribal communities in the Nilgiris, including the Todas and Kotas, and also involving school and college students.

Collector S.P. Amrith, Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, Special Area Development Programme Project Director Monikha Rana and District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini were present at the meeting.