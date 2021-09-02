Tourism spots open for visitors in ATR

Monkey Falls at Aliyar that was opened for visitors on Thursday.

02 September 2021 23:54 IST

‘Forest Dept. will allow only 50 % of occupancy at a time in each place’

Tourism spots managed by the Forest Department in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) were opened for visitors on Thursday.

However, people will have to wait for a few more days to visit places like Kovai Courtallam managed by the Coimbatore forest division as the Department is yet to complete arrangements for the reopening.

M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director of the ATR, Pollachi division, said all the tourism spots under its control were opened on Thursday, strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures prescribed by the government.

“Visitors will have to follow all the standard safety measures at the tourism spots. The Department will allow only 50 % of occupancy at a time in each place,” he said.

Popular tourism spots under the ATR are Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at Top Slip, Monkey Falls at Aliyar and Nallamudi Poonjolai at Valparai.

At the Aliyar checkpost, the Forest Department staff advise people who head to Valparai that they should not cause disturbance to wild animals. Wild animals including the Nilgiri tahr and lion-tailed macaque are frequently seen on the sides of the Valparai ghat section.

A senior official from Coimbatore forest division said a meeting of various stakeholders was held on Thursday to discuss the opening of eco-tourism centres of the Forest Department.

“It was decided that all eco-tourism centres like Kovai Courtallam and Baralikadu will be opened next week. The staff need to make arrangements for the opening as the places were remaining closed for visitors for several months. The date of the opening of tourism centres will be announced soon,” said the official.