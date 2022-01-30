Tourism sites in Salem register low footfall

With the State Government withdrawing the complete lockdown, the tourism spots in the district were opened to the public on Sunday. However, the turnout was very low.

The parks operated by the Horticulture Department -- Anna Park, Lake Park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden -- saw a few visitors on Sunday.

Officials said that the turnout was lesser than normal weekends in the hill station. At the Yercaud boat house, a major attraction in the hill station, the crowd consisted of local residents, and people from Salem and Bengaluru, the operators added.

The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park also witnessed poor turnout.

The officials said that all COVID-19 safety protocols were in place in all the tourism spots.

The temperature of visitors is checked before they are allowed inside the sites, they added.