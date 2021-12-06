Tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 pandemic: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting the Ooty Lake and Boat House on Monday.

Udhagamandalam

06 December 2021 23:43 IST

State earned ₹ 22 lakh in the last two months through online booking of hotel rooms

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said the number of tourists and those visiting the lodging facilities run by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) were increasing, with the gradual reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The State government has earned revenue amounting to ₹ 22 lakh in the last two months through online booking of hotel rooms across the State, Mr. Mathiventhan said in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

After inspecting the the Ooty Lake and Boat House along with Forest Minister K. Ramachandran, Mr. Mathiventhan told reporters the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the State Tourism Department to close various tourism spots and hotels. However, with the reduction in the number of cases across the State over the last few months, the tourism spots have gradually been opened to tourists.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) runs two hotels and bars in the Nilgiris, while also maintaining the Ooty Lake and Boat House as well as Pykara Lake.

At the boat house, Mr. Mathiventhan listened to the grievances of the shopkeepers.

He said the demands made by them would be considered and acted upon by the State government.

On Sunday, the Minister visited the TTDC hotels in Udhagamandalam and took stock of the measures undertaken at the hotels and bars to minimise the risk of spread of COVID-19 among travellers and patrons.