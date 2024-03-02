GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism Minister inspects boathouse plans at Valankulam in Coimbatore

March 02, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran at Valankulam where a boathouse is planned by Coimbatore Corporation, on Saturday.

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran at Valankulam where a boathouse is planned by Coimbatore Corporation, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tourism, K. Ramachandran, on Saturday inspected Valankulam premises where a boathouse is planned by Coimbatore Corporation.

The boathouse aims to enhance the tourist experience and cater to the growing demands of the industry in Coimbatore and give a boost to the civic body’s revenue. The Minister said, “It is important to meticulously plan the preparation of a comprehensive project report to ensure the boathouse is equipped with essential amenities.”

As per the current plans, visitors of the boathouse will have access to an exclusive parking facility for around 50 four-wheelers and 65 two-wheelers, two toilets on board the boat, a ticket counter and a floating restaurant.

However, an estimate for the project is yet to be chalked out. “The plan is in its initial stages. The idea is ready, but cost of construction and how much revenue the civic body aims to generate from it is yet to be estimated,” said East Zone Chairperson L. Meena.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to bolster tourism activities in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said, “Tamil Nadu is in the second position nationwide in terms of tourist benefits and the government is committed to generating employment opportunities through the tourism sector.”

