Tourism Minister inspects Andipalayam lake in Tiruppur

February 29, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran on Thursday inspected development works at Andipalayam lake in the vicinity of Tiruppur town.

The works on establishment of boat house, children’s park, ticket counter and restaurant, and provision of drinking water, toilet facilities, and lamps have neared completion. The State government had sanctioned ₹1.5 crore for the project.

The Minister discussed with District Tourism Officer T. Aravind Kumar, president of Tiruppur District Tourism Development Committee Boopathy and other stakeholders measures required to promote tourism activities in the district. He also interacted with prospective entrepreneurs desirous of investing in tourism-promotion activities.

