Tourism Minister dismisses Edappadi’s remarks as “election fever” in Salem

Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran hit back at opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks as mere election rhetoric, during a press briefing on Saturday.

On Friday, former Chief Minister Palaniswami alleged that before coming to power, DMK president M.K. Stalin collected petitions from every district, and now, under the guise of mass contact programs, the DMK is staging a drama by collecting petitions once again.

Minister Rajendran responded to the charges by saying that 90% of the petitions received during the 2021 assembly elections were addressed, and mass contact programmes were being conducted in panchayat unions and municipalities at present. “From 2011-21, Mr. Palaniswami had served as Minister and Chief Minister, but more than 3,000 petitions were received from Edappadi Assembly constituency, which proves that Mr. Palaniswami has done nothing for his constituency. Now, due to election fever, he is making statements against the DMK, but we don’t care for his remarks,” Mr. Rajendran added.

Visiting a private job fair at a private college near Karuppur, the Minister distributed appointment orders to more than 500 candidates. Speaking at the function, he said that private job fairs have benefited 2.2 lakh people over the past three years. The event saw participation from 173 companies and 4,534 candidates.

Later, at a mass contact programme in Hasthampatti Zone, Mr. Rajendran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹50.48 lakh to 90 beneficiaries. He also remarked that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Salem more than six times and initiated several new projects. “The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme benefitted more than 10.44 lakh people in the district, crop loans worth ₹2,965 crore were distributed to over 2.70 lakh farmers,” he added.

The event was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, T.M. Selvaganapathi MP, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, MLA R. Arul, and officials from various departments.