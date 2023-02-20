ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister directed to pay fine for failing to appear before court in Ooty

February 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran was directed to pay of fine of ₹10,000 by the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Monday for repeatedly failing to appear for court hearings pertaining to a case dating back to 2013.

Mr. Ramachandran, along with others had been booked for a clash that had occurred during the Wellington Cantonment Board elections for the post of vice-president in 2013 between AIADMK and DMK workers. In the clash, a few persons sustained injuries while some buildings had also suffered minor damage. On Monday, due to their repeated failure to appear in court, Mr. Ramachandran, as well as two others – Bharathiyar, an AIADMK functionary who was vying for the post of vice-president at the Cantonment and Vinodh, a DMK functionary were ordered to pay a fine of ₹ 10,000 each to a temple trust at Yedapalli near Coonoor.

