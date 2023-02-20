HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism Minister directed to pay fine for failing to appear before court in Ooty

February 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran was directed to pay of fine of ₹10,000 by the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam on Monday for repeatedly failing to appear for court hearings pertaining to a case dating back to 2013.

Mr. Ramachandran, along with others had been booked for a clash that had occurred during the Wellington Cantonment Board elections for the post of vice-president in 2013 between AIADMK and DMK workers. In the clash, a few persons sustained injuries while some buildings had also suffered minor damage. On Monday, due to their repeated failure to appear in court, Mr. Ramachandran, as well as two others – Bharathiyar, an AIADMK functionary who was vying for the post of vice-president at the Cantonment and Vinodh, a DMK functionary were ordered to pay a fine of ₹ 10,000 each to a temple trust at Yedapalli near Coonoor.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.