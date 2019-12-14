Tourism Dept. launches one-day tour packages

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has introduced one-day tours from Coimbatore to destinations in the district.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh flagged off the first trip here on Saturday morning. Nearly 14 people travelled to Aliyar and Valparai.

According to a press release from the Department, tourists can book for a day trip to Aliyar-Valparai, Udhagamandalam-Baralikadu, TNAU - Marudhamalai - Isha, or a coracle ride in the Bhavani river. Food and snacks will be provided as part of the trip and rates per person ranges from ₹800 to ₹1200 depending on the location. At least 10 people should be registered for a trip to a particular location.

Tamil Nadu has huge scope for domestic tourism. It has destinations to offer adventure, eco, water, sports, and mountaineering tourism. There are several untapped locations too. The Department has trained nearly 1,000 tribal people so far and provided them jobs in eco-tourism, the release said.

An official said that there are several one day tours from Chennai. The Department has more plans to develop tourism in Coimbatore. It depends on the response, the official said.

Details and registration for the one day trips can be done on 0422 2302176, 2302177, 2303176, or 917699852.