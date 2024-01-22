GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism Department receives estimates to develop amenities at scenic locales in Tiruppur

While the Water Resources Department has submitted an estimate for ₹ 5.1 crore for developing a children’s park in the vicinity of Amaravathy Dam, the HR and CE Department has asked for construction of additional toilets and lighting at Amanalingeswarar Temple near Thirumoorthy Dam

January 22, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of Tourism, Water Resources and Rural Development departments conducted a joint inspection with other stakeholders for planning amenities at Amaravathy Dam in Tiruppur district on Monday.

The Tourism Department in Tiruppur has received estimates from Water Resources and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) departments for developing amenities for visitors to scenic locations in their respective jurisdictions.

The Water Resources Department is understood to have submitted an estimate for ₹ 5.1 crore for developing a landscaped children’s park in available land in the vicinity of Amaravathy Dam. Likewise, the space available at Tirumoorthy Dam will also be beautified.

“These two dams saw close to one lakh visitors during Pongal holidays, and the gamut of requirements suiting large extent of footfall has been factored in,” District Tourism Officer T. Arvindkumar said.

The HR and CE Department has asked for construction of additional toilets and lighting at Amanalingeswarar Temple near Thirumoorthy Dam. At a walkable distance from there is the Panchalinga waterfalls under the control of Forest department where visitors go for a bath.

The availability of land in possession of Revenue Department will be explored to evaluate scope for creating parking space for cars nearby, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

The Tourism Department is on the verge of completing beautification work of Andipalayam lake with boating facilities, restaurant and children’s park at ₹2 crore.

The department is also exploring scope for bringing about footfall at the Nanjarayan Tank on an expanse of 125.86 hectares, an abode of migratory bird species that was notified by Tamil Nadu Government as the State’s 17th bird sanctuary, and promised an allotment of ₹7.5 crore for its development. Last year, its status was raised to Ramsar site.

On its part, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has improved facilities at the Crocodile Park near Amaravathi Dam.

