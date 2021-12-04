Tourism Department mulls boating facility in Valankulam, Periyakulam

Coimbatore

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan said here on Friday that the Tourism Department would explore the possibility of starting boating operation in Valankulam and Periyakulam, tanks where the Coimbatore Corporation had taken up lake development work under the Smart Cities Mission.

A release from the district administration said after the completion of the Mission work and reduction in COVID-19 cases, the Department would explore the possibility of improving tourism in the city and district.

Mr. Mathiventhan said work to renovate Hotel Tamil Nadu in Gandhipuram, which began sometime ago, would be completed soon.

During the pandemic, Hotel Tamil Nadu had lunched the facility to order food online.

This had received good patronage and helped the Hotel earned ₹ 22 lakh.

The release said the Minister also hinted at holding a hot air baloon festival in Pollachi.