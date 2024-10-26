Tourism Department mulls boat house at Samalapuram Tank in Tiruppur district

Establishment of a boat house at Samalapuram tank in Tiruppur district is under contemplation of the Tourism Department.

Led by District Tourism Officer Arvindakumar, a team of officials from the departments of Revenue, Water Resources and Tourism carried out an inspection of the water body spread over 100 acres, amid greenery and presence of birds, in Samalapuram Town Panchayat.

The visit followed requests from the locals to convert the water body into a spot of tourism importance, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

Andipalayam lake

The Tourism department, he said, had established a boat house and carried out development works at Andipalayam lake at a cost of ₹1.5 crore in the first phase. The boat house features a children’s park, restaurant, snack shop, ticketing centre, drinking water facilities, electric lights, toilet facilities, and parking lot.

The finishing works are almost complete and the Andipalayam Boat House will be a sought-after entertainment spot for residents of Tiruppur city, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

The department, he said, was keen on developing new tourism spots in the district which has for long been known by visitors for Tirumurthy Dam, Panchalinga Falls, Amaravati Dam, Amaravati Crocodile Farm, and Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary.

