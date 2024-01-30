GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism Department mobilising stakeholders in Tiruppur for accelerating footfall 

January 30, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Having estimated footfall of four lakh visitors every month for recreational and religious purposes, the Tourism Department in Tiruppur district is in the process of mobilising stakeholders through formation of tourism associations, for accelerating momentum of development activities.

With more number of associations to promote tourism consisting of clusters of travel agencies, hoteliers and tourism guides, the department would be able to form District Tourism Advisory Council for conduct of periodic meetings for discussion of infrastructural development involving line departments, District Tourism Officer Aravinth Kumar said.

The Council would have the District Collector as president, District Tourism Officer as secretary, and representatives of the travel agencies, hotels and tourism guides as members.

There was immense potential to scale up tourism activities at locations of recreational and religious importance, Mr. Aravinth Kumar said.

The main locations of attraction for recreation constituted the Thirumoorthy Dam, Amaravathy Dam, Panchalinga Falls and Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary where efforts had been initiated to improve the amenities.

The Department had also identified 10 locations of religious importance in the district where large number of footfall had been noticed, Mr. Aravinth Kumar said.

There had been an increase in the number of pilgrim tourists to Avinashiligeswarar Temple in Avinashi, Amanalingeswarar Temple at the foot of Thirumoorthy hills, the Arulmigu Kadu Hanumantharaya Swamy Thirukkoil in Dharapuram, Sivanmalai in Kangeyam, and the Sri Vetri Velayuthaswamy Temple in Uthukuli, he said.

