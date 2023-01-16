ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Department holds Pongal celebrations at Salem Collectorate

January 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Samathuva Pongal celebrations under way at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Tourism on Sunday organised Samathuva Pongal at the Salem Collectorate.

Tourists from Finland, Poland and Uganda, students from other States, guest workers, doctors, nurses, police personnel, fire-fighters, inmates of old age homes, and District Collector S. Karmegam participated in the celebrations.

Pongal made from traditional rice variety was served to the guests.

Folk artistes performed Thappattam, Karakattam, Oyilattam, and Silambattam. Multi-faith prayers were held and traditional games were conducted as part of the celebrations. Mr. Karmegan presented prizes to the winners of traditional games. The guests from foreign countries took a ride in a bullock cart around the Collectorate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha, and officials participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US