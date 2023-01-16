Tourism Department holds Pongal celebrations at Salem Collectorate

January 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Department of Tourism on Sunday organised Samathuva Pongal at the Salem Collectorate.

Tourists from Finland, Poland and Uganda, students from other States, guest workers, doctors, nurses, police personnel, fire-fighters, inmates of old age homes, and District Collector S. Karmegam participated in the celebrations.

Pongal made from traditional rice variety was served to the guests.

Folk artistes performed Thappattam, Karakattam, Oyilattam, and Silambattam. Multi-faith prayers were held and traditional games were conducted as part of the celebrations. Mr. Karmegan presented prizes to the winners of traditional games. The guests from foreign countries took a ride in a bullock cart around the Collectorate.

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha, and officials participated.