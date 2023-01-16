HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism Department holds Pongal celebrations at Salem Collectorate

January 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Samathuva Pongal celebrations under way at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday.

Samathuva Pongal celebrations under way at the Salem Collectorate on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Tourism on Sunday organised Samathuva Pongal at the Salem Collectorate.

Tourists from Finland, Poland and Uganda, students from other States, guest workers, doctors, nurses, police personnel, fire-fighters, inmates of old age homes, and District Collector S. Karmegam participated in the celebrations.

Pongal made from traditional rice variety was served to the guests.

Folk artistes performed Thappattam, Karakattam, Oyilattam, and Silambattam. Multi-faith prayers were held and traditional games were conducted as part of the celebrations. Mr. Karmegan presented prizes to the winners of traditional games. The guests from foreign countries took a ride in a bullock cart around the Collectorate.

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha, and officials participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.