Tourism back on track as boating resumes in Yercaud lake

With resumption of boating in Yercaud lake on Monday, the tourism industry in Yercaud has come back to life after about eight months.
Tourists were permitted to visit the hill station from September as part of relaxations by the State government and though the parks under the Horticulture department were opened up for the public, the boathouse and boating at Yercaud lake did not resume operations.
Following relaxations issued by the State government, the boathouse has been receiving decent footfall of tourists. The boathouse operators are hoping that the response would improve by weekend.
According to authorities at the boathouse, all standard safety procedures are followed here. Visitors to the boathouse are checked for body temperature, masks are mandated to the visitors and hand sanitisers are provided, an official said. Officials added that while there is sufficient spacing in pedal boats, they have reduced the number of passengers on group boats, were only 7-8 persons are allowed instead of 10 persons. About 56 boats are operated here.
The renovation works which were being carried out at the lake are progressing at steady pace and nearing completion. Officials said that the renovation works are being carried out for ₹48 lakh and boathouse would get six new boat jetties with shelter. Officials said that 90% works have been completed and hand railings, other final works are being carried out.
