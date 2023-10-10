ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism awareness excursion held as part of World Tourism Day

October 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi flagged off on Tuesday a tourism awareness excursion for government school students to mark the World Tourism Day.

The awareness event was part of the State Tourism Department’s initiative of taking 50 children on a one-day excursion in every district. The excursion entails visits to places of significance in the respective districts, including the functioning of government institutions like the Collectorate.

The students were given a tour of the Collectorate providing an exposure to the functioning of the administration, and also a tour of a bank, to understand banking activities.

