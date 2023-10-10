HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism awareness excursion held as part of World Tourism Day

October 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi flagged off on Tuesday a tourism awareness excursion for government school students to mark the World Tourism Day.

The awareness event was part of the State Tourism Department’s initiative of taking 50 children on a one-day excursion in every district. The excursion entails visits to places of significance in the respective districts, including the functioning of government institutions like the Collectorate.

The students were given a tour of the Collectorate providing an exposure to the functioning of the administration, and also a tour of a bank, to understand banking activities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.