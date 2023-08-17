ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism awards: Dharmapuri district extends deadline

August 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Applications are invited for State tourism awards from various stakeholders for the development and promotion of tourism in the State. The Tamil Nadu State tourism awards will be presented to various stakeholders as part of the World Tourism Day Celebrations. These awards will encourage tourism entrepreneurs and potential tourism stakeholders operating tourism related activities in the State. The awards will be presented in 15 different categories to various tour operators, airline operators, accommodation units, restaurant, guides, and other tourism enterprises positively promoting tourism activities in the State.

District Collector has invited tourism stakeholders to apply or the awards that will be presented on September 27. 2023. The applications may be downloaded from www.tntourismawards.com The last date for the submission of the awards has been extended till  August 27. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US