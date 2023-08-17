HamberMenu
Tourism awards: Dharmapuri district extends deadline

August 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Applications are invited for State tourism awards from various stakeholders for the development and promotion of tourism in the State. The Tamil Nadu State tourism awards will be presented to various stakeholders as part of the World Tourism Day Celebrations. These awards will encourage tourism entrepreneurs and potential tourism stakeholders operating tourism related activities in the State. The awards will be presented in 15 different categories to various tour operators, airline operators, accommodation units, restaurant, guides, and other tourism enterprises positively promoting tourism activities in the State.

District Collector has invited tourism stakeholders to apply or the awards that will be presented on September 27. 2023. The applications may be downloaded from www.tntourismawards.com The last date for the submission of the awards has been extended till  August 27. 

