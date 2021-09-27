Coimbatore

Tourism activities to resume in Hogenekkal from today

Coracle operations and tourism activities in Hogenekkal will resume from Monday, according to the district administration. However, tourists would not be allowed to bath in the falls.

According to a release, the administration has made it mandatory for tourists to carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate for coracle rides. They would be asked to produce vaccination certificates at Madom checkpost, Hogenekkal bus stand and Alampadi checkpost here.

Coracle operators, cooks, and traders should get vaccinated and all businesses on the premises must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Coracle operators must ensure that life jackets are worn during the ride. Tourists must avoid using banned plastic items in the area. Visitors would be allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to Hogenekkal and private vehicles would not be allowed to travel towards Hogenekkal after 4.30 p.m.


