July 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tourism-related operators, including those running boarding and lodging, adventure tourism, caravan tourism among others are mandated to register their operations with the Tourism Department. According to the administration, tourism operators are mandated to register their operations on www.tntourismtors.com Further details may be ascertained from the tourism department on 7397715680.