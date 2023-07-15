HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tour operators asked to register in Erode district

July 15, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Tour operators in the district should register on the website of the Department of Tourism and operate, failing which action would be taken against them, said Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

In a release issued here, the Collector said many tourist operators were functioning without registering with the government. A tourism operator registration system was developed by the State government as a one-stop solution for the registration of tourism operators in the State.

Hence, caravan tour operators, bed and breakfast or homestay establishments, caravan park operators, adventure tourism operators and camping operators, including eco tourism, plantation and farm tourism, were asked to register in the portal  www.tntourismtors.com. Also, new establishments or persons who wish to enter the sector were asked to register and operate.

For details, contact District Tourism Officer, District Tourism Office, 7th Floor, New Building, District Collectorate, email at touristofficeerode@gmail.com and phone 0424-2253522 or 73977-15683, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.