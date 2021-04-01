Tough fight between Dravidian Fronts

SALEM

Villagers seek better bus facilities to major towns

The fight at Paramathi Velur is going to be a close fight between the Dravidian Fronts and the margin of votes gained by the winning candidate this time would be significant.

The constituency, which was formed after delimitation saw first election in 2011 and candidates of AIADMK and DMK have got elected from here in the past two elections.

While AIADMK won with a huge margin in 2011 elections, DMK managed to win the seat with a small margin of 818 votes.

This was the only seat won by DMK out of the six Assembly constituencies in the poultry hub of the country. In 2016, U. Thaniyarasu won from the constituency with a huge margin of 31,018 votes.

While the DMK has fielded incumbent legislator K.S. Moorthy, S. Sekar is contesting in AIADMK ticket here. P.P. Saminathan would be contesting for AMMK and K. Natarajan for Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Kongu Vellar Goundars form a major dominant base in the constituency, Vanniyars have an important vote base in the region.

Agriculture is the predominant occupation in the region. Located on the banks of the Cauvery river, betel leaves, plantain and sugarcane are major crops cultivated here. It is a major hub of betel leaves cultivation and a long-standing demand of the farmers in the region was the setting up of a research and development centre here.

The farmers demand that it is essential for development of their business. Around 4,000 acres of land is utilised for betel leaves cultivation. The region also has several jaggery units and they have been demanding distributing natural jaggery during the festival. The villagers here have been demanding better bus facilities from Paramathi to major towns and other places.

The people have also been demanding setting up of a fire station as they have to call fire engines from other regions in case of an emergency.