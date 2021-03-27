Tough fight between Dravidian fronts in Tiruchengode

COVID-19, hike in diesel price have hit rig industry

NAMAKKAL

This election, Tiruchengode would see a tough fight between Dravidian fronts, with one of the important coalition party leaders of DMK contesting from the constituency.

E.R. Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi is contesting from the constituency as part of DMK-led alliance against incumbent Pon Saraswathi. Mr. Eswaran is seeking votes in ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

KMDK is an important ally of the DMK front expecting to create a consolidation of Goundar community votes in favour of the Opposition. Goundar community is a dominant vote base in the constituency. A major campaign taken up by Mr. Eswaran is the formation of a separate district with Tiruchengode as headquarters.

Tiruchengode is known for its rig industry and also as a borewell hub. Though it is known as the rig capital of the country, the woes of the industry continue. The industry has been demanding an auto nagar for years to improve their business.

There are over 10,000 rig vehicles operating in the region which does business in various parts in the country. Rig operators said that they are yet to recover from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the steep hike in diesel prices has severely affected their business. The rig operators have been demanding measures like subsidies while operating for farmers or inclusion of fuel in GST.

The rig industry have also been demanding facilities for meeting the basic needs of their labourers as a majority of the workers hail from northern States. Over one lakh workers are involved in the industry.

The public here have also been demanding measures to construct a ring road to decongest traffic within the town. The Ardhanareshwarar Temple, an important religious centre which has been attracting devotees is also a major attraction and people have been demanding improvement of amenities here.

Weaving, is another major industry in the region. Weavers have been demanding incentives and subsidies to improve their sector. R. Janagaraj is contesting on behalf of Makkal Needhi Maiam and R. Hemalatha is contesting for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.