Touch-free hand washing system developed

The regional centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Agri Engineering has developed a touch-free hand wash system and portable touch-free hand sanitiser that can be installed at hospitals, markets, malls offices and industries.

According to a press release, the hand wash system has a water tank, photo diffuser sensor, water pump, speed regulator, battery, relay board and touch-free hand sanitiser dispensing unit. When the hand reaches near the sensor, it triggers the pump to turn on. Liquid soap / water goes to the tap. The discharge rate of water and soap can be regulated. This can be run on AC current and there is provision to run it on DC battery. There is also provision to attach solar energy panel.

The hand sanitiser dispenser is a stand-alone unit and a sensor is located near the outlet of sanitiser dispensing bottle.

Details of the products are available at the regional centre on Veerakeralam road.