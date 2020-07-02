Total lockdown on Sundays

Shops, vegetable markets, Tasmac outlets, and meat shops will not function on Sundays (July 5, 12, 19 and 26) in the district as the State government has announced complete lockdown on these days, Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said in a press release on Thursday.

The Collector said stringent measures were implemented in the district to control the spread of COVID-19. Those residing in containment areas should not come out and no one could enter these areas from outside. Based on the announcements of the Chief Minister, complete lockdown would be implemented in the district on Sundays.

So, Uzhavar Sandhais, vegetable, fish, and flower markets, grocery shops, meat shops, Tasmac outlets and other retail shops would not function on these days.

Only officials from the government departments that were involved in controlling the spread of the disease would work, the release said.