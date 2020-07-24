Total lockdown in Coimbatore from Saturday evening to Monday morning

There will be a complete COVID-19 lockdown in Coimbatore from 5 p.m. on July 25 (Saturday) to 6 a.m. on July 27 (Monday).

The district administration said in a release on Friday that except for medical service, milk, power and other essential service it would be a complete lockdown. Farmers’ markets (uzhavar sandhai), vegetable markets, grocery stores, fish and mutton stalls, liquor shops and other such commercial establishments should remain closed. Police would initiate stringent action against those found in public.

Officials from police, Revenue and Public Health departments and local bodies, who have been engaged in battling the spread of COVID-19 would be on duty.