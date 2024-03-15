GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Total credit outflow next fiscal expected to be over ₹54,000 crores in Coimbatore

March 15, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Banks in Coimbatore district are expected to give away next financial year 14 % more loan amount compared with the credit outflow during the current year that will end this month.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati released on Friday the annual credit plan for financial year 2025 that was prepared by the district Lead Bank, and the Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The banks are expected to disburse ₹54,207.50 crore loans in 2024-2025, according to the credit plan that covers agriculture, MSMEs, and Priority sectors.

The NABARD projected the total credit outflow to be ₹54, 147.15 crores.

C. Thirumala Rao, the district development manager of NABARD, said the potential linked credit plan projected 14 % more annual credit plan target compared with the current year. P. Jithendran, the district Lead Bank manager, urged banks to prepare their credit targets based on the annual credit plan.

The district Collector advised the banks to allocate more funds for medium and long term credit needs of the agriculture sector and to promote the MSME sector in the district. “Coimbatore’s contribution towards MSMEs is significant and hence the development of the sector through appropriate credit support assumes greater importance in the context of the prosperity of the district,” he said.

