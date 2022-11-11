Top Slip gets its first library at Forest Department-run school for tribal children

Children at the library set up at the Government Tribal Residential Middle School in Top Slip. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Top Slip, the popular tourist destination in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and home to several tribal settlements, has finally got a library.

With a collection of over 250 books, the library set up at the Forest Department-run Government Tribal Residential Middle School, Top Slip, has turned into a favourite spot for tribal students.

Though the facility was started with books in English and Tamil mainly meant for children, the ATR administration is planning to expand the library and make it accessible to the residents of Top Slip and the tourists who visit the hill station.

“The library was set up by the Department with the support of the Lions Club and other supporting organisations. The main aim is to inculcate the habit of reading among the tribal children and provide them with quality books,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Field Director of ATR, who took up the initiative along with K. Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director (Pollachi Division).

A total of 84 students, 40 boys and 44 girls, who hail from the tribal settlements in and around Top Slip are studying in the residential school run by the Forest Department, the only such school in Coimbatore district.

According to the school’s headmistress K. Vanaja, the library is open to children after 3.30 p.m. every day. “Now they are able to access quality children’s books, which help them improve their vocabulary. Though the books available in the library at present are mainly meant for children, the aim of the administration is to procure more books through donors and make it a knowledge centre for the hill station,” she said.

M. Kamalakannan from the Lions Club of Pollachi said that more books and racks have been arranged for the library. A non-governmental organisation, namely Iyarkai Nesi, and Pollachi Tailors’ Association have extended support for the initiative.

“The Lions Club adopted the school in 1993 to uplift the lives of tribal people through various activities. The library is the latest addition to the list,” he said.

Mr. Ramasubramanian said that individuals, NGOs, companies or institutions who wish to contribute books to the library can contact the Deputy Director of ATR (Pollachi division) or the Forest Range Officer, Top Slip.