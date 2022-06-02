Top priority will be given to improve basic amenities in Coimbatore city, says new Corporation Commissioner

M. Prathap, who took over as Corporation Commissioner on Thursday, said that his first priority is to improve the basic amenities in the city.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he plans to conduct field visits and prioritise pending works and ongoing projects.

“The Corporation is planning to re-start the weekly grievance redress meeting soon and detailed discussions regarding the same will be held with Mayor, Deputy Mayor, elected representatives and officials,” added Mr. Prathap.

A Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer from 2017 batch, Mr. Prathap was earlier Sub-Collector in Harur and Dharmapuri, before taking charge as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) in Thiruvannamalai district.

Outgoing Commissioner Raj Gopal Sunkara was posted as the Executive Director, Chennai Metro Water and Sewage Board. He had a brief stint of one year as Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner.