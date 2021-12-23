Toor dal to be procured at two regulated markets in Erode

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), toor dal will be procured from farmers at ₹ 63 a kg at the two regulated markets functioning at Anthiyur and Boothapadi from January 2, 2022 to March 15, 2022.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a press release said that the toor dal is cultivated in the Kharif season in the district and the harvested dal will be procured at the two regulated market committees functioning under the Erode Market Committee. He said that the dal will be procured at ₹ 63 a kg at the quality fixed by the government and the payment will be made to the farmer’s bank account directly. Interested farmers should submit copies of their Aadhaar card, bank pass book, chitta adangal and other necessary documents to the two regulated markets and get benefited.