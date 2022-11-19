Tomorrow’s leaders must be problem solvers, change makers: Tharoor

November 19, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - COIMBATORE

Tomorrow’s leaders must be youthful in spirit and enterprising. They must not be just managers or politicians or executives, they should be problem solvers and change makers, said Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

In his virtual address at the ‘Yuva India 2022’ conference, which concluded on Friday, Mr. Tharoor said, “It is striking that the rest of the world is aging when India is not. In Europe the average age is 46. In Japan it is 47. Even in the US it is 40. But in India, the average age is just 29.”

"Age is on your side. The demographic dividend we hear about comes from the fact that 65 % of our 1.4 billion population is under 35. Fifty % of our population is under 25. We have 287 million people in the 10 to 22 age group who are growing up to lead our country for the next generation to come,” he said.

As per the estimates of the International Labour Organisation, India has 116 million people in the job starting age of 19 to 23 as against 94 million in China. In the next two decades, the labour force in China will shrink by 5 %. In the northern countries of the Europe, America and the developed world, they will shrink by 4 %. But in India, the labour force will increase by 32 %, he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan addressed the gathering and presented youth icon awards to Arun N. Palaniswami, Executive Director of the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH); Swathy Rohit, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health Basix; and K. Priya, Secretary, Hindusthan Educational Institutions.

V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner; T.R.K. Sarasuwathi, Managing Trustee of Hindusthan Educational Institutions; C.R. Vijay and K.A. Kuriachan, president and chairman of Yuva India 2022; Rotarians Sitaram P.S., Vivek Kanagaraj, Nanjan Babu and V.P. Raju were present.

The three-day conference was organised by the Rotary Coimbatore Texcity and KMCH in association with the Coimbatore district administration, Coimbatore City Police, West Zone Police and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

