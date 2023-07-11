Tomatoes sold through Uzhavar Sandhais in Erode at ₹90 a kg

July 11, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

With the wholesale price of tomatoes continuing to be over ₹100 a kg at markets here, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops has begun selling tomatoes at Uzhavar Sandhais at ₹90 a kg.

Price of tomatoes has been on the rise in the last one month in the district due to drop in production and arrival at the market. While the wholesale price touched its peak of ₹130 a kg last week, the public were urging the government to take steps to sell tomatoes at subsidised price. Hence, an outlet was opened at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Sampath Nagar on July 9.

On Monday, 150 kg tomatoes were purchased directly from farmers and were sold at ₹90 a kg at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar. Also, 100 kg tomatoes were sold by the agency at the Uzhavar Sandhais located in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Perundurai.

A senior official at the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops said tomatoes usually arrived from Talavadi in large quantities and also from nearby districts. But due to the prevailing weather conditions and significant drop in production, arrival to the markets had been affected. Farmers in Talavadi had planted new tomato seedlings last month and it would take another two months for harvest. “We are procuring tomatoes from Hosur, Rayakottai and Kolar in Karnataka,” the official said. Due to increase in demand, procurement of tomatoes was also difficult and the Department was able to procure less than 250 kg of tomatoes a day.

At the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, the wholesale price of a 25-kg box stood at ₹2,200 while the arrivals continued to be less than 1,000 boxes a day against the normal average of 3,000 boxes a day.