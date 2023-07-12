Tomatoes being sold at PDS outlets in Coimbatore city

July 12, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection started selling tomatoes at PDS outlets in Coimbatore city on Wednesday.

With retail price of tomatoes hovering around ₹100 a kg, the State government started selling it through PDS outlets.

On Wednesday, 500 kg were sold at 20 outlets on first-come first-served basis. An official of the department here said the tomatoes were procured from farmers in Thondamuthur area in Coimbatore district.

It was sold to consumers, even if they were not PDS card holders, at ₹60 a kg. Though there was no ceiling on the quantity sold, the shops were asked not to make bulk sales. “The government wants us to sell in more outlets. We are talking to the farmers to increase purchase,” the official said.

The quantity to be sold on Thursday will depend on the quantity that is available from the farmers, the official added. In most places, the tomatoes were sold within a few hours.