Tomatoes being directly procured from farmers in Krishnagiri

July 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) outlet of Krishnagiri is procuring tomatoes from farmers directly and selling it to consumers at regulated prices. The tomatoes procured from the cultivation districts such as Krishnagiri will be redistributed to other districts across the State. The move comes in the wake of tomato prices peaking to ₹140 per kg.

According to the district administration, the shortfall in tomato production following poor market price for the produce and the rise in demand had led to rising tomato prices. This was augmented by the general price rise of all vegetables.

Shortfall in rainfall and poor market price had weaned farmers away from planting new crop for over three months.

The district receives 1,200 mts of tomatoes daily. However, the arrivals have come down to a mere 250 mts in the last fortnight. Of this, over 50 mts is being distributed to other markets from Rayakottai tomato traders market here.

In a bid to regulate the prices and ensure supply, tomatoes are being directly procured through the uzhavar sandhais here by the Horticulture Department and these will also be distributed to other districts, Collector K.M. Sarayu said.

